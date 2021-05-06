Kendall Jenner is getting honest about her mental health.

In a chat with psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula for Vogue‘s “Open Minded”, the reality star and model said she has struggled with anxiety since she was young.

“I remember being really young – I’d say 8, 9, 10 – and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that,” Jenner said, explaining that the more their show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” became famous, the worse it got.

“I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way,” she said.

Jenner described herself as a “real hypochondriac” and a lot of her anxiety symptoms were physical.

Adding, “I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I’m dying.”

Jenner said she does know that she will face criticism from some people who feel she have anything “to be anxious about.”

“I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I’m a very blessed girl,” she said. “I’m still a human being at the end of the day.”

She continued, “No matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean that they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.”

The pandemic restrictions did help because she was able to take a break from work and not always be around people. Yet with some of the orders being lifted in the U.S., it means social life has started to return.

Jenner said, “If I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I’m used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety.”