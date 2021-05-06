Spoiler Alert: Stop reading if you have not watched the May 6 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Yet another fan favourite on “Grey’s Anatomy” is leaving the hit show.

On the May 6 episode of the ABC drama, Jessie Williams’ character Jackson Avery’s upcoming exit is revealed. Avery will last appear in the May 20 episode titled “Tradition”.

“Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift,” executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline. “Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years.”

Williams has been a part of the show for 12 seasons.

In a statement, Williams said, “I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie. As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends.”

During Thursday’s episode, Avery goes to visit his father who “helps set him on the right path” and gets honest with the mother of his child April Kepner who is living in Seattle with her husband.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting for Kepner’s return (played by Sarah Drew). Her return will reunite “Japril” and give both characters a proper send off.

Season 17 of “Grey’s Anatomy” is nearing the end and while the show has yet to be renewed, Deadline reports it is expected to as long as contracts with Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. can be reached.

Earlier this season fans were shocked when another star, Giacomo Gianniotti’s Dr. DeLuca, was fatally stabbed.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter was pretty upset to learn Williams would be leaving:

"Grey's Anatomy" is like a fine wine, it just gets better with time. Despite my love of the long-running @ShondaRhimes' series, I'm going to miss having @iJesseWilliams playing Dr. Jackson Avery. Great actor, solid storyline & a strong presence on this series. #GreysAnatomy — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) May 7, 2021

so i already knew we were gonna have to say goodbye to april again but now we have to say goodbye to jackson too? im literally in tears #greysanatomy #japril @sarahdrew @ijessewilliams — 𝖘𝖆𝖍𝖗𝖆 (@yesgirlbil) May 7, 2021