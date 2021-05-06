Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus is surrounded by fans in SoHo on May 6, 2021.

Miley Cyrus nearly didn’t make it back to her hotel in New York.

The singer was returning to her hotel after practice and filming promos for Global’s “Saturday Night Live” when a mob of fans and paparazzi nearly ran her over.

In a video posted on social media, Cyrus is walked by security through the crowd where she started to sign pictures. It was going well until people started to crowd and her bodyguards had to act quickly to get her into the building.

Cyrus will be the musical guest this weekend, with Elon Musk hosting.

In a teaser for the Mother’s Day show, the Tesla founder joked that he is a “wild card”.

“Same here. Rules, no thanks,” Cyrus said, before Cecily Strong reminded them, “It’s also the Mother’s Day show so your moms are going to be here.”

“Forget what I said,” Cyrus said, with Musk adding, “Fine, we’ll be good-ish.”

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:29 p.m. ET on Global.