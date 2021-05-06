A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed by the family of Chris Cornell against the late Soundgarden rocker’s doctor.

Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, also named children Toni and Christopher as plaintiffs in her 2018 lawsuit against Dr. Robert Kobli, alleging he prescribed the singer “mind-altering” and “dangerous” drugs beginning in 2015, and continued to prescribe the medication without actually examining him.

“After years of litigation and settlement negotiations, plaintiffs and (Koblin and Robertson Cardiovascular Center LLC) have reached a confidential settlement agreement to resolve all claims asserted by each plaintiff,” the Cornell family’s attorneys stated in court papers, as reported by Deadline.

“Unfortunately, as with many celebrity cases, this action has also attracted the attention of troubled individuals who have harassed plaintiffs, including by threatening the life and safety of plaintiffs Toni Cornell and Christopher Nicholas Cornell,” the filing continued.

Cornell tragically died on May 18, 2017, with his death determined to be suicide; the coroner’s examination found prescription drugs in his system, but determined they did not contribute to his death.

However, in her lawsuit the singer’s widow alleged that the doctor “negligently and repeatedly prescribing dangerous mind-altering controlled substances to Chris Cornell which impaired Mr. Cornell’s cognition, clouded his judgment and caused him to engage in dangerous and impulsive behaviours that he was unable to control, costing him his life.”

The lawsuit also alleged detailed how one of the medications Cornell was being prescribed, Lorazepam “was known to increase the risk of suicide by severely impairing judgment and rational thinking and by lessening impulse control.”

Even though Cornell had a “well-known history of past substance abuse and chemical dependency,” the suit alleged, Koblin prescribed him “more than 940 doses of Lorazepam” during the last 20 months of his life, and “at no time during this period did Dr. Koblin conduct a medical examination of Mr. Cornell, perform any laboratory studies, obtain an interim history or do any type of clinical assessment of Mr. Cornell. He did not even physically see or speak to Mr. Cornell during this period.”

Details of the settlement have not been released.