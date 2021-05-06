Kourtney Kardashian didn’t “single handedly” end the family’s show.

During Thursday’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, the family told their crew that season 20 would be their last.

“It’s definitely clear that everyone’s decisions have been made but mine is the only one that would be against the rest of the family,” Khloe said.

Kourtney also opened up in a confessional about her feelings on the end of the show.

“We always said we would do it together as long as we all wanted to do it and felt happy and that it made sense,” she said.

“I’ve definitely had my moments when I wasn’t fully comfortable with filming and then there are so many exciting moments like where we’ve had the best times and great family trips and so many experiences that we wouldn’t have had if we weren’t filming,” Kourtney added. “I think it’s been a love-hate relationship.”

After a tearful confession to their “extended family” that the show would be ending, the news broke online. That included a number of memes that Kourtney was the reason the show was over.

“It’s so funny, there’s all these memes online of like, ‘Kourtney Kardashian single handedly ended ‘KUWTK’,'” she told Scott Disick.

“Why? Because you’ve said before that you don’t, like, love filming and stuff like that so they assume you’re the one who made the decision?” Scott asked. “Does it bother you?”

“Yeah they’re saying it as a joke but I’m sure there are people who really believe it,” Kourtney replied.

“Every time our contract’s up we always have this conversation of like, ‘Do we want to keep doing this? What are we happy with? What do we want to do?'” Kourtney said. “If everyone wanted to keep doing it I’m sure I would have kept doing it too. Unless I found my island to move to….”

The family also shared their “peaks and pits” of filming the series.

The 20th and final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs Thursday nights.