Elon Musk is ready for his “Saturday Night Live” debut — and there’s no telling what viewers can expect. The first promo for his May 8 episode with musical guest Miley Cyrus was released on Thursday, and sees the Tesla founder joking about how much of a “wild card” he is.

“Hi, I’m Elon Musk and I am hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ this week with Miley Cyrus,” he begins. “And I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I might do.”

Cyrus then chimes in, “Same here. Rules, no thanks.”

However, “SNL” cast member Cecily Strong quickly interrupts and reminds the two, “It’s also the Mother’s Day show so your moms are going to be here.”

“Forget what I said,” Cyrus says, with Musk adding with an eye roll, “Fine, we’ll be good-ish.”

In the second promo, the “Prisoner” singer asks the SpaceX founder, “What’s new with you?”

“I just did a successful rocket launch this week,” he happily replies, as Strong goes, “Wow, I did my laundry.”

“Congrats!” he quips, before she admits she actually didn’t.

While this is Musk’s first time at “SNL”, the “Midnight Sky” singer is making her sixth appearance as musical guest. She last took the Studio 8H stage in December 2018. Cyrus will perform her and The Kid LAROI’s new song “Without You”.

Cyrus also shared a behind the scenes look at her rehearsal for their performance.

Meanwhile, “SNL” is going all out for the last two episodes of season 46. The sketch comedy show revealed earlier this week that their final guests of the season will be actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo on May 15, and “The Queen’s Gambit” star, Anya-Taylor Joy, and rapper, Lil Nas X, closing out the season on May 22.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.

