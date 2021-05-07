Julianna Margulies credits George Clooney for helping launch her career.

The actress was asked whether she’d contacted Clooney on his 60th birthday Thursday as she chatted to Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

She shared, “I wrote to him yesterday because I wanted to write to him on the last day of his 50s. I thought it would be fun to say—well, I call him ‘Doug,’ he calls me ‘Carol.’ It’s something we’ve always done,” referencing their “ER” characters Carol Hathaway and Doug Ross.

She continued, “And I said, ‘On this, your last day of being 50, I just want you to know that when you’re 90, and you look back and see how young 60 was, you will curse the day you wasted time thinking you’re getting older, or that you’re too old. So also, what’s your address, I want to send you my book.'”

Margulies said she had sent him a copy of her new memoir, Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life, telling Kimmel: “I have to give credit where credit is due, and George, I give him tremendous credit for helping launch my career. Because he happened to make a phone call and went out of his way to tell me not to take another job, because he thought they might keep me as a series regular. And because of that phone call, I ended up on ‘ER’.”

Margulies also spoke about bits in the book, with Kimmel pulling up a snap of her working as a waitress.

The star explained how celebrities were always in the restaurant she worked in and she was usually in the VIP section. One night the team from the 1990 film “Flatliners” came in, with Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland and director Joel Schumacher being among the group.

Margulies referred to the group as a “tough table” and said that people kept changing seats, so the meals would go to the wrong people, before they all left just as she was bringing their desserts.

She recalled, “It had been a rough night, and there were a lot of demands.”

Margulies then said Schumacher came back with a hundred-dollar bill, and told her, “I know you pool your tips—that table was really difficult, and I’m sorry—and this is for you.”