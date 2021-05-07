Ellen Pompeo has been sharing some behind-the-scenes truths about one of “Grey’s Anatomy”s biggest episodes.

It was announced Thursday that the show would be re-airing one of the most-talked-about episodes in its history next week; the 17th episode from season 2, titled “As We Know It”.

After ABC confirmed the news, Pompeo responded to fans on Twitter, revealing some secrets about the ep and sending a powerful message to women.

In the episode a patient comes into the hospital with a bomb inside them, and despite Meredith (Pompeo) eventually being able to take the bomb out, bomb squad member Dylan Young (played by guest star Kyle Chandler) died after it exploded as he was walking down the hallway. Meredith was also sent flying, though she survived the blast.

She told one fan who commented on how hard the character hit her head:

That was actually a stunt double that got a concussion and had to go the ER… https://t.co/7C0Cbb3EKB — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 7, 2021

Pompeo also revealed:

Well of course the director insisted I do it after the professional got hurt of course they would ask me to do it and of course being the people pleaser I was … I said yes knowing they would use the take where she hit her head anyway because that looks so dramatic https://t.co/FZy737W4x7 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 7, 2021

She added:

The lesson here ladies is this… don’t do things that make you uncomfortable because you’re afraid people will see you as difficult. Trust me they are going to see you as difficult no matter what you do! 😂💯❤️ — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 7, 2021

I’ll also add ..it was about 230am and we’d been shooting easily 15 hours at that point I was physically and mentally exhausted from shooting the other parts of that scene and knew it was dangerous and I still did it anyway..not to be a hero… to not be a “problem” — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 7, 2021