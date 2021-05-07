Being a massive pop star is complicated for Chris Martin.

On Friday, the Coldplay frontman spoke with BBC Radio 2 to promote the release of the band’s new single “Higher Power” and talked about how the pandemic changed him.

“Last year was quite an eye-opener,” he said. “I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley Stadium saying, ‘You’re awesome’?

“I’m trying in my life right now to not attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self-worth from external validation.”

Talking about the new single, the singer said, “We’ve been trying to imagine what music might sound like on other planets, and try to imagine being those other acts, so we’re not thinking of ourselves as being the band Coldplay from England.”

In another interview with Australian radio hosts Fitzy & Wippa, Martin talked about what music inspired “Higher Power”.

“I’m listening to so many things all the time… ’80s, ’90s, and ’50s. I’m going through a big Sinatra phase but I don’t know if you can hear that in that song,” he said.

“I don’t know if any of you write songs or paint or anything but sometimes I feel like I’m just following a muse. Sometimes the song in a strange way says, ‘I want to be sung by this other person.'”