Kate Middleton is becoming a Book Fairy for the day.

The Duchess of Cambridge is working with the Book Fairies to give away free copies of her Hold Still book on its release day. The organization urges readers to share books they have read by leaving them in public spaces for others to find,

Kensington Palace shared a clip of the royal leaving copies around her residency, each adorned with a gold book-fairy sticker, a gold ribbon, and a letter from the duchess tucked inside.

The message stated the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 were leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown.

To make this activity even more special, book fairies, the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 images are leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown. This special book documenting the unique collection of photographs goes on sale today! pic.twitter.com/JpmgdOQYzk — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2021

The post comes after Kate shared a number of phone calls with kids featured in her new photo book.

The royal’s new release includes photos of the U.K. during the pandemic lockdown. One photo features young Mila, who was diagnosed with leukemia, and who was at one point isolated from her family to protect her from COVID-19.

In another conversation, the duchess spoke with a woman named Gimba, who is featured in a photo wearing her blue scrubs and enjoying a takeout meal.

See more in the clip below.

Hold Still is out now.