Caitlyn Jenner’s latest interview has caused quite a stir.

On Thursday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host took the reality star and candidate for California governor to task for her sit-down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity this week.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner To Critics: ‘I Move On’ She Says In Fox News Interview

Kimmel described “what they called a town hall with Sean Hannity. There was no town, and no hall, but there was Sean Hannity pretending to be interested in Caitlyn’s take on a variety of subjects, including her inexplicable affection for Donald Trump.”

During the interview, Jenner said that Trump “did some things that I agreed with, some things I didn’t agree with,” and added that she appreciated that the former U.S. president was a “disruptor” who “came in and shook the system up.”

“He shook the system so hard he lost custody of it,” Kimmel joked. “Child protective services had to come in and stop him from shaking the system.”

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Insists She’s Fighting To ‘Restore And Renew The California Dream’ In First Governor Campaign Ad

The host also slammed Jenner for her comments about homelessness, in which she referenced another person at her private plane hangar, saying they were moving to Arizona because they see too many homeless in California.

“Ah, homeless people, can’t walk around ‘em, can’t fly over ‘em,” Kimmel said. “Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole? Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a-hole even though she happens to be a trans person show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a-holes… it’s a tough one, I don’t know. I guess we’ll let the internet decide tomorrow.”