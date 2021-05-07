Madonna stars in Snoop Dogg’s new music video for “Gang Signs” featuring Mozzy.
The pop superstar, 62, appears to smoke a blunt in the clip, after Snoop raps: “Crip walking with my homegirl Martha / While I’m passing joints to Madonna / Who wanna smoke with Snoop? Let’s have a smoke or two / Puff, puff, pass, that’s what real smokers do.”
Madonna dons a purple top and a black lacy bralet for the video. With her blond tresses straight, she dances up a storm before taking a drag.
Snoop also implies he once smoked with Barack Obama in the track, rapping: “Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana / I bet you never blew with Obama.”
“Gang Signs” is on Snoop’s 18th studio album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites, which dropped on 4/20.
Madonna’s appearance in the vid comes after she shared a montage of pics of her and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams smoking to celebrate his 27th birthday last month.