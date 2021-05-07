Giving birth was a frightening experience for Anna Faris.

On Thursday night, the 44-year-old actress spoke virtually for the Global Alliance to Prevent Prematurity and Stillbirth about her son Jack’s premature birth.

“I was 35—a geriatric pregnancy, as my OB-GYN delicately put it—and I had been having what I thought was a pretty amazing pregnancy,” Faris said, according to E! News. “So when I woke up in the middle of the night in a small puddle of fluid, I truly didn’t have any idea what to do.”

Jack was born seven weeks early, and Faris described being able to “hold him very briefly” before he spent a month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“The day came when I got to take Jack home, and the first years were filled with doctor’s appointments, five surgeries, physical therapy, a lot of laughter—because Jack was and is the most adorable cutest thing I could ever have imagined,” she said.

The experience left Faris looking for an explanation for the premature birth and whether she had any culpability.

“Why did my water break? So, of course, I tried to look for answers,” Faris said. “I asked my doctor if my dream could have caused my water to break because I remember having a pleasant sensation right before I woke up. She laughed and said no. I asked her if the baby’s nails could have torn the sack, I asked her if my sack was lacking something, if I ran too much, if I ran too little. I did gain 60 pounds—I was up to 160, and my doctor suggested at one point that I ease up on maple bars.

“I couldn’t stop searching. I was asking her if the ‘geriatric’ thing had something to do with it, if the cold cuts that I ate… I couldn’t turn off. I couldn’t turn off my own hamster wheel in searching for answers. And the truth is, in many of these cases, we have no idea why this happens. And after Jack was born, my dad joined the board of GAPPS, and a few years later I did as well. So, GAPPS’ No. 1 goal is prevention. And in order to prevent premature births, we need answers.”