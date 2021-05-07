Daniel Dae Kim is doing his bit to stop anti-Asian hate.

The actor was asked about helping to start the new charitable organization the Asian American Foundation while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday.

“I’m one of the co-chairs of the advisory council. There are plenty of people who are doing much more important things in this organization than I am,” Kim told the host.

He continued, “It is the first organization of its kind that is set out to educate and bring other community organizations together and also make a concerted effort to stop the violence and hate against Asian-Americans,” stating that the organization had been funded with $250 million.

Kim has been speaking out on social media, particularly over the past few months, about stopping anti-Asian hate crimes amid the rise of attacks in the U.S.

He announced the launch of the Asian American Foundation during Asian Heritage Month, appearing on “CBS This Morning” on Monday alongside organization president Sonal Shah to talk about the work they aim to do.

The “Lost” star is currently in Toronto shooting the second season of “The Hot Zone”.

He told Kimmel, “It’s a beautiful city but I would never know because it’s been so cold here and we’ve been in lockdown for, like, three months. We’ve been shooting in those kind of circumstances, but I’m told it’s a fantastic city.”