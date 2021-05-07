The Bodega Boys paid a visit to Boston to meet legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and the result is one of the most unanticipatedly entertaining talk show combinations ever.

On the latest edition of Showtime’s “Desus & Mero”, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero spend some time in Cambridge with the acclaimed classical musician, who proves to be a true hoot.

In addition to taking the duo to visit his barber, the cellist unabashedly explains the inherent sexiness of cellos.

The highlight, however, comes when the musician sits down with the hosts and freestyles some of the duo’s favourite songs.

This isn’t the type of music listeners are typically used to hearing from Yo-Yo Ma, who performs spot-on cello performances of DMX’s “Ruff Ryders Anthem”, Britney Spears’ “Toxic” and even Sisqo’s “Thong Song”.

According to the cellist, his instrument is his means of transportation to another plane.

“This is my weed,” he says at one point while gesturing toward his cello. “This is what takes me to very specific spaces, you know. And that’s why I practise — so I can get to that space more easily.”