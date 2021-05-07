Jessica Alba may be good at a lot of things, but hiking is not one of them.

The actress, who recently turned 40, chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” about going on a recent “vegan hiking getaway” that wasn’t quite what she expected.

“It was a vegan hiking, detox situation and I didn’t realize, so in my mind, I’m like, ‘I’m going there to do the healthy thing,'” the actress told Fallon. “But, actually, you’re supposed to eliminate all the things before you get there.”

The star explained how you were supposed to put the work in weeks in advance, telling the host: “So they’re like, ‘For a month, you should stop drinking alcohol…'”

Alba insisted she’d been drinking all the margaritas the night before, as well as enjoying tacos with all the toppings the morning of the hike despite being told you should stop eating meat a week or so before.

“We were on this hike and on our first day, we’re halfway up, and we’re like, ‘We don’t know if we’re gonna do this anymore.’ And then a pack of solid, solid senior citizens—like 80- to 90-year-old, they just loop [like boom] right past us. And then they came and they lapped us.”

“It was one of those moments where you’re like, ‘I might be failing at this,'” Alba admitted. “Whatever this is, this is not my thing.”

Alba also spoke about her business, the Honest Company, and play a game of “What’s Behind Me?” with Fallon.

The pair took turns giving each other clues to guess the random scenes happening behind them, like “the Grinch reading ‘Eat Pray Love’ in a hot air balloon,” before the clock ran out.