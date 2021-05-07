Ellen DeGeneres may not have kids but she’s got some idea of how hard parenting can be.

On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the host celebrates Mother’s Day, opening the show up with a monologue about what she’s learned from her friends about raising kids.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets A Big Mother’s Day Surprise From Her Daughter Willow

“I’m not going to tell you that having a newborn is hard,” she says, “even though I’ve heard it’s hard. I’ve heard it’s so, so, so hard. So hard. I won’t mention it because it’s too late.”

Also on the show, DeGeneres welcomes “tired mother of three” Ayesha Curry and learns what her two-year-old son thought his dad Steph Curry did for a living.

“For the longest time he thought his dad was a golfer,” she says, “because of the pandemic and there was no basketball in season.”

Curry also plays a game of “Drawer Dash”, in which she has to run to her drawers and grab an item prompted by DeGeneres.

Asked to find an item she never wants to see again, Curry pulled out her old breast implants.

“I’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to have a going-away party for them, because they weren’t good to me, they didn’t work for me,” she explains. “They work for some people, but they’ve got to go.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop’ Releases Mother’s Day Gift Guide, Which Includes $65K Sensory Pod

Finally, Ellen sends Jeannie out to surprise first-time parents Shanice and Damien, inviting them onto her Mother’s Day show.

Shanice explains that she lost her own mother at a young age, so she hasn’t been able to experience Mother’s Day like many others.

“Now I have my own daughter coming this year, and I’ll finally get that experience,” she says.

DeGeneres then makes the day even more special, gifting the couple a year’s supply of diapers and more, plus a donation from Shutterfly of $25,000.