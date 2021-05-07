Tom Welling sat down for an interview with Spanish-language podcast “El mundo geek de Ernestoneitor” and was posed with an intriguing question.

Having reprised his role as Superman/Clark Kent from “Smallville” in the CW’s Arrowverse “Crisis of Infinite Earths” crossover event (alongside fellow Supermen Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin), would he be opening to putting on the tights and taking flight one more time?

“Yeah, I think that would be cool,” Welling agreed.

In fact, Welling revealed that he’s good friends with Rob Pattinson, who’ll soon debut as the latest actor to play the Caped Crusader in the upcoming film “The Batman”.

According to Welling, he’d definitely be open to portraying Superman opposite Pattinson’s Batman should the opportunity arise.

“It would be fun to be the Superman that shows up in his movie, just because he is a friend of mine,” he added. “Yeah, who knows.”

Welling’s remarks can be seen just after the three-minute mark in the video above.