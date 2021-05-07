The Muppets are going to get spooky in their first-ever Halloween-themed special for Disney+.

The Great Gonzo and Pepe the Prawn teamed up to announce the special, which will feature the usual cast of Muppets, celebrity cameos, and new music.

“Prepare to experience your most harrowing and hilarious Halloween ever,” Gonzo teases in the video.

RELATED: ‘Sesame Street’ Launches Rohingya Muppets To Help Refugee Kids Learn

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” will take place on Halloween night when Gonzo is challenged to spend the night in the Disney theme parks staple the Haunted Mansion.

The special was announced on Friday as part of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products’ “Halfway to Halloween” event this weekend, which will include a live TikTok presentation of a behind-the-scenes look at the Haunted Mansion at Disney World on Saturday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET.