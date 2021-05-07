In the event of an apocalypse, Seth Rogen can’t count on getting a seat on George Lucas’s spaceship.

The Canadian “Superbad” star recalls the time he and producing/writing partner Evan Goldberg had a meeting with Steven Spielberg and Lucas in an episode of Conan O’Brien’s podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend”.

As the story goes, Rogen and Goldberg had a meeting with Spielberg in 2012 and were surprised to discover Lucas was also present on arrival. The conversation quickly turned from small talk to the idea of a forthcoming apocalypse as predicted by the Mayan calendar which, according to Rogen, Lucas was obsessed with.

Unclear if Lucas’s obsession was a joke, Rogen and Goldberg “tried to prod” the director to get his thoughts on how exactly the world would end.

“We [made] a joke like, ‘If you’ve got a spaceship to escape Earth, can we get a seat on that thing?'” the “This Is The End” star asked Lucas. “And he was like, ‘No.’ It makes me think he wasn’t joking because, if you were joking, you would just say ‘Yes’… But, no, he said, ‘No.’ To this day, I am confounded and plagued by that story.”

“I don’t know if he had a spaceship, if he did… if he was on it that day but it must have been a weird morning,” Rogen adds as O’Brien suggests gauging Spielberg for a reaction.

“He was like, ‘Sorry for my slightly weird friend,'” Rogen replies with a laugh.

This story is among one of a number Rogen recounts in his new collection of personal essays, Yearbook, which is out next week.