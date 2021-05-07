Click to share this via email

Amanda Kloots brought a special guest with her on Friday’s edition of Global‘s “The Talk”: her young son Elvis.

In a sneak peek at the episode, in advance of Mother’s Day, co-host Kloots is accompanied by her son with late husband, Canadian-born Broadway star Nick Cordero, who passed away after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Dressed in a white suit and carrying a bouquet of flowers, the youngster is seen walking onto the stage while his father’s song, “Live Your Life”, plays.

Giving his mother the flowers, he then gives Kloots a big hug.

“You guys, I can’t believe he actually just did that,” exclaims Kloots.

Other highlights of the May 7 episode include surprise Mother’s Day messages for Kloots from “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King and the Muppets of “Sesame Street”.

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.