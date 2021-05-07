Tom Arnold’s sister has quite a story to tell.

This week, the documentary “Queen of Meth” premieres on Discovery+, detailing the life of the “True Lies” star’s sister Lori Arnold as a prolific drug dealer in the ’80s.

As the documentary shows, during that period, Lori was being using and dealing meth, bringing in $200,000 a week at certain points.

“I’m just grateful she didn’t get murdered,” Tom says in a new interview with The New York Post. “There was no way to end it, except death or prison. And she got lucky.”

Lori’s problems started early in life, when her mother drove her at age 14 across state lines to marry a 23-year-old man. Though they later divorced, Lori says he was abusive and a cheater.

“I don’t want to say it ruined Lori’s life because she’s strong now, she’s doing well,” Tom says. “It was the end of her childhood.”

In an earlier interview with The Sun, Lori said, “Less than five years after I tried my first line of meth I had sold enough of the drug to buy a bar, a range of sports cars, several planes, a 170-acre horse ranch, 14 houses and a car lot. I owned $73,000 in jewellery alone.”

Lori was arrested in 1989 by the FBI, and spent 15 years in federal prison on a number of drug trafficking-related charges.