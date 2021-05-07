Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, and Ewan McGregor are working with GO Campaign again to do their bit amid India’s COVID-19 crisis.

The GO ambassadors announced Friday that they were actively raising funds for direct relief to people throughout India as the country reported the largest single-day spike of new COVID-19 cases.

The increase in case numbers has overwhelmed the healthcare system across the country, devastating the vulnerable population.

The Covid Relief Fund will provide assistance by providing PPE, oximeters, food to families in need (including in the largest slum of Dharavi), daily health checks, homeschooling for children so they can continue their education, and access to vaccinations.

Collins shared, “India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody.

“They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine, and food to save lives. I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today.”

“As COVID rages through India, GO Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators to those who need it,” McGregor added. “Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives.”

Pattinson shared, “Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund – they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children.”

Yahoo! News India reported Friday that 414,188 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day.

On Thursday, the country had registered 412,262 new COVID cases.

For more information and to help those in India in need, please visit https://gocampaign.org/campaigns/covid-19.html.