Priyanka is following up her cover of Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” with another epic track.

On Friday, the “Canada’s Drag Race” alum dropped her own version of Lil Nas X’s record-breaking single, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”, and an accompanying original music video.

While the new cover won’t be featured on Priyanka’s upcoming debut album, the star says it’s a “tease” of what’s to come. The record will feature new original music that she’s been working on in the studio.

“First and foremost I want to marry Lil Nas X and something tells me he wants to marry me too because I’m a demon. Kidding,” Priyanka said in a statement. “This song is the most iconic song of the last decade and I HAD TO PUT MY SPIN ON IT.”

She continued, “For the video, I created the teenage bedroom of my dreams. When I was younger I painted my room bright blue because ‘boys couldn’t wear pink,’ had a fake microphone and performed Pussycat Dolls to my window. I thought I was the only popstar in the world and these covers in my pink bedroom are just me fulfilling my fantasy!”

Priyanka promises her original music is “coming soon.”