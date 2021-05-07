There was only one way to end the historic ninth season of “Big Brother Canada” — by changing the game once again.

On Thursday, Tychon Carter-Newman became the first Black man in the North American “Big Brother” franchise to win the top prize.

“I think that was really a big part of why I wanted to play this game,” he explained to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel. “Is because I wanted to be that person…or making sure that happened.

“I still can’t even put it into words. It still really hasn’t sunken in.”

Over the 69 days spent in the “Big Brother Canada” house, Carter-Newman formed a number of close relationships with his fellow houseguests, including first runner-up Breydon White, who may or may not have had a tiny crush on the winner.

“Obviously I have a lot of love for Breydon. He’s one of my really good friends,” the 29-year-old said. “Emotions are a part of the game and I really wanted to pretty much use that to ensure that he had my back.”

Not only were relationships formed in the “BBCAN” house, but houseguests were also pushed to their limits physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

“How you spend your time is really important,” Carter-Newman said of his journey on the reality show.

“Just being able to have tough and real, honest conversations. I think I built a lot of skills having those tough conversations, and I think that’s something in the real world that I want to be able to do better,” he said.

Check out our full interview with the “Big Brother Canada” season 9 winner below. Plus, catch up on anything you may have missed from the historic season here.