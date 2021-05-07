Conan Gray has some new music to share.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter released his new single “Astronomy” and an accompanying back-to-nature music video.

“’Astronomy’ is about that slow, painful, often denial-inducing process of growing apart from somebody,” says Gray of his new track.

“That moment when all of a sudden you look at that person you’ve loved for years and realize you no longer know them,” he added.

Universal Music

“That you two exist on two different worlds now,” Gray continued. “I find the worst heartbreaks happen slowly. No blowout fight and slamming doors and showing up on doorsteps while it’s raining. Just a gradual decaying of love with nothing left to do to stop it from slipping away. There’s no explanation, nobody to blame. That hurts the most.”

Meanwhile, a press release for the new single promises “more new music later this year” from Gray.