Jason Wahler was both hurt and disappointed when he learned his co-star Spencer Pratt was questioning his sobriety.

“When it comes to my sobriety, it’s something that’s very near and dear to my heart,” Wahler told ET Canada. “It’s something that I hold very closely to me, and I take a lot of pride in it because I worked my ass off to get to where I am today.”

“In the simplest form, it was very hurtful and disrespectful when you’re questioning, insinuating or not supporting someone, especially when you know what they’ve gone through. It’s just a below-the-belt comment,” he added.

RELATED: Jason Wahler On Battling An Alcohol Addiction: ‘If I Had Not Changed, I Don’t Think I’d Be Alive’

Wahler, who is now 34, joined the cast of the original series during his senior year of high school for the show’s sophomore season. The massive success of “The Hills” gave the young reality star an “overinflated ego” that led Wahler to dozens of arrests, a DUI and ultimately, 12 different addiction treatment centers.

After becoming sober, Wahler started to turn his life back around marrying his wife Ashley in front of family and friends at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. The couple later welcomed their first child, Delilah Ray, in 2017, and have another bundle of joy on the way.

Though the reality star has previously mentioned that reality TV added fuel to his fire in substance abuse, his wife thinks that’s an issue of the past since Wahler has a healthy relationship with the job now.

RELATED: ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Season 2 Trailer And Premiere Date Revealed

“I didn’t know him when he was shooting ‘The Hills’ prior, but it’s a little different now because he’s had so much program and knowledge about recovery,” Ashley said. “I mean that’s been his mission in life to provide awareness about recovery. I don’t feel like the show has made an impact on his recovery, but if anything it has been an amazing platform for him to raise awareness.”

“If anything, this last year through COVID and isolation showed how strong he is as an individual in his recovery because going into isolation for people who do struggle is challenging so I give him complete immense kudos for staying sober during such an insane time in the world. I know that’s not the case for a lot of other people out there who were struggling, so it was a really great time for us to build our foundation and our communication, and go to a lot of therapy, and you’ll be able to see some of that throughout the show,” she added.

Watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” Wednesday, May 12th at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on MTV.