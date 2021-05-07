“Jeopardy!” viewers were cracking up Thursday over one contestant’s hilariously wrong answer.

The clue was, “Stefano Ferrara is a famous maker of these, which can reach a temperature of 800 degrees inside.”

The answer was oven, but the contestant, Steve, replied, “Calzone.”

Social media users immediately took to Twitter to laugh about the hilarious episode.

RELATED: Dan Levy Shares Hilarious Reaction To ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Mispronouncing His Name

One insisted they “wanted to crawl inside a piping hot calzone” to escape the “awkward moment.”

RELATED: Fans Praise Anderson Cooper’s Stint As ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

Another said they felt “blessed” to have witnessed such a moment, while ESPN NHL writer Greg Wyshynski called it an “all-time incredible answer.”

See more reaction below.