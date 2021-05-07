“Jeopardy!” viewers were cracking up Thursday over one contestant’s hilariously wrong answer.
The clue was, “Stefano Ferrara is a famous maker of these, which can reach a temperature of 800 degrees inside.”
The answer was oven, but the contestant, Steve, replied, “Calzone.”
Social media users immediately took to Twitter to laugh about the hilarious episode.
One insisted they “wanted to crawl inside a piping hot calzone” to escape the “awkward moment.”
That moment was so awkward. I wanted to crawl inside a piping hot calzone to escape it. pic.twitter.com/gU7YB6qrmQ
Another said they felt “blessed” to have witnessed such a moment, while ESPN NHL writer Greg Wyshynski called it an “all-time incredible answer.”
There is an all-time incredible answer on @Jeopardy tonight. #800Degrees
I feel blessed to be one of the lucky few who got to witness the 800° calzone live #jeopardy
See more reaction below.
I can’t believe we were robbed of Alex Trebec reacting to an 800° calzone #jeopardy
I can't stop thinking about biting into an 800° calzone #Jeopardy
so Steve's back at home, sitting on his filibuster and eating an 800 degree calzone… #jeopardy
An 800-degree calzone?? #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/Tryr8ESqhT
I don’t think I’ve ever seen worse Jeopardy contestants than I did tonight. A calzone has an internal temp of 800 degrees? Really? A calzone? pic.twitter.com/2WVubZBcU3
That is some hot calzone!!!😂
I’m not sure what is happening on Jeopardy tonight. There’s a girl who looks like she should be on The Sopranos. A calzone apparently is 800 degrees inside. A filibuster is now also a piece of furniture.
if Steve ever offers you a calzone…just say no… #jeopardy
I can imagine a calzone cooked at 800 degrees #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/uyaUNX8Q7X
