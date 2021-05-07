Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Jeopardy!” viewers were cracking up Thursday over one contestant’s hilariously wrong answer.

The clue was, “Stefano Ferrara is a famous maker of these, which can reach a temperature of 800 degrees inside.”

The answer was oven, but the contestant, Steve, replied, “Calzone.”

Social media users immediately took to Twitter to laugh about the hilarious episode.

RELATED: Dan Levy Shares Hilarious Reaction To ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Mispronouncing His Name

One insisted they “wanted to crawl inside a piping hot calzone” to escape the “awkward moment.”

RELATED: Fans Praise Anderson Cooper’s Stint As ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

That moment was so awkward. I wanted to crawl inside a piping hot calzone to escape it. pic.twitter.com/gU7YB6qrmQ — Buster Blonde (@BusterBlonde) May 7, 2021

Another said they felt “blessed” to have witnessed such a moment, while ESPN NHL writer Greg Wyshynski called it an “all-time incredible answer.”

There is an all-time incredible answer on @Jeopardy tonight. #800Degrees — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 7, 2021

I feel blessed to be one of the lucky few who got to witness the 800° calzone live #jeopardy — Nona McKarten (@pickle_happy) May 7, 2021

See more reaction below.

I can’t believe we were robbed of Alex Trebec reacting to an 800° calzone #jeopardy — Nona McKarten (@pickle_happy) May 7, 2021

I can't stop thinking about biting into an 800° calzone #Jeopardy — DC Ben (@DCBen5) May 6, 2021

so Steve's back at home, sitting on his filibuster and eating an 800 degree calzone… #jeopardy — The Nasty Wench (@the_nasty_wench) May 7, 2021

I don’t think I’ve ever seen worse Jeopardy contestants than I did tonight. A calzone has an internal temp of 800 degrees? Really? A calzone? pic.twitter.com/2WVubZBcU3 — Kaitlyn (@twowaymirrors) May 7, 2021

That is some hot calzone!!!😂 — Opinion 123 (@motivate51) May 6, 2021

I’m not sure what is happening on Jeopardy tonight. There’s a girl who looks like she should be on The Sopranos. A calzone apparently is 800 degrees inside. A filibuster is now also a piece of furniture. — Erika Leigh (@_ErikaLeigh) May 6, 2021

if Steve ever offers you a calzone…just say no… #jeopardy — The Nasty Wench (@the_nasty_wench) May 6, 2021