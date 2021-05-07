Bebe Rexha is getting candid about her mental health struggles.

In a new interview with People, the 31-year-old singer talks about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Being Sexually Fluid: ‘Have I Fallen In Love With A Girl Before? Yes’

“I’ve learned that you have to be your own cheerleader. I wish I would’ve known that 10 years ago. If you don’t love yourself, who the f**k will?” she says.

“It’s a part of me I am constantly dealing with. It’s tough,” Rexha adds, saying that she deals with it using a combination of medicine and “a lot of therapy.”

Rexha’s new album Better Mistakes opens with the track “Break My Heart Myself”, which references her mental health difficulties.

“Sometimes putting it in a song normalizes it for me. It’s just my truth,” she added, referencing her album opener “Break My Heart Myself,” she explains.

RELATED: Bebe Rexha Talks New Album ‘Better Mistakes’, Reaction To Body-Positive Instagram Post: ‘I Feel Like People Are Really Wanting Real’

Thankfully, the singer has been able to rely on her family, as well as boyfriend Keyan Safyari to help her through hard times.

“I’m in such a better place in my life. I feel so much more free and at peace,” Rexha says.