Cassadee Pope is teaming up with some of country music’s leading ladies.

On Friday, the singer dropped a country-rock track “What the Stars See”, featuring Canada’s own Lindsay Ell and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild.

The new song marks Pope’s first release since her 2020 EP Rise and Shine.

“I was inspired to write ‘What The Stars See’ after sitting outside one night looking up at the stars, curious what their perspective might be looking down on us,” says Pope. “It made me think back to times in my life when I had just come out of a relationship but still felt so connected to the other person. I imagined having the superpower to be among the stars and observe, from their perspective, an ex moving on with their life (or not).”

The track beautifully details the desire to look back into someone’s life who is no longer part of your own.

The lyrics include: “I wanna see what the stars see / Are you good, are you sad, are you missin’ me? Are you a little bit lonely? I wanna know what you’re feeling underneath.”

