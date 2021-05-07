Zoom has become the primary method of interpersonal communication for many people during the past year-plus, but for Vanessa Hudgens the app has a whole other significance.

As the former “High School Musical” star revealed during a Friday appearance on Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, she wound up unexpectedly finding love via Zoom, explaining how she wound up meeting MLB star Cole Tucker.

“It’s so weird, believe me, I still cannot get over the fact that it happened,” Hudgens told host Drew Barrymore, “because I remember in quarantine I was like, ‘Cool so I’m single now and I can’t meet anybody.’ I was like, ‘I guess I’ll go on a dating app, but I always said I would never go on a dating app’ and then I find myself on a dating app and I was like, ‘I hate myself, I’ve got to get off of that’ and then I kind of just gave up for a minute.”

According to Hudgens, she was preparing for her role in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick…Boom” when a friend invited her to join a Zoom meditation group.

“And I was like, ‘Of course, I love that,’ and they added me to a group text and everyone is sending gifs of themselves and it’s like Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama,” Hudgens continued. “So I send a gif of myself and then there is a gif in the group chat of a baseball player sliding into a base and I thought it was a joke so I just responded, ‘Hot.’ And then I get on the Zoom and I am like, ‘Who is that?’ And we started talking and yeah, it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom.”

Barrymore had questions. “Did you like slip into his DMs?” she asked. “How did you navigate that? I’m actually asking as a woman because I think that as much as I’m like empowered I think I still have that stigma that the man is supposed to do that initial step. And I don’t even know if that’s the right way to go about it anymore.”

Replied Hudgens: “I mean, I’m such a go getter. If I want something or someone I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DM and was like, ‘Hey it was nice to meet you.’ I think there is no shame in making the first move. If you want it why wait for someone else to give you what you want.”

