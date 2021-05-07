Jason Lewis has some disappointing news for fans of “Sex and the City”.

The actor will not be returning to play Smith Jerrod in the iconic TV show’s upcoming HBO Max reboot.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Responds To Report That John Corbett Has Joined The ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot ‘And Just Like That…’

“I have not [been approached}, but I would be the last to know!”, said Lewis during an interview with The Daily Front Row’s Freya Drohan.

“As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls,” he explained.

The 49-year-old star played Samantha’s model boyfriend in the TV series, as well as the franchise’s two films.

RELATED: ‘Sex And The City’ Fans Will Be Shocked By Chris Noth’s Favourite Mr. Big Scene

Discussing his affinity with the character, Lewis said, “He’s somebody to attain to. I think I’ve maybe become more like him as I got older. I tend not to hold grudges as much as I would have when I was a young man and I exercise my empathy a great deal more now than I used to.”

On whether he believes Smith and Samantha would still be together now, Lewis shared, “Umm, no. I don’t. I think that they moved away from each other. I think he was only going to go towards a bigger ego, and Samantha was there to be a big character. But I think they’d still like each other!”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will return as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in the hotly anticipated reboot.

Kim Catrall previously confirmed that she would not be reprising her role as Samantha.

RELATED: ‘Sex And The City’ Execs Reportedly Adding Women Of Colour As Series Regulars In Upcoming Reboot

Production on the show is due to begin in late spring.