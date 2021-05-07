Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

James Corden invited an extra special guest to join him on the latest episode of “The Late Late Show“. The TV host’s mom made a virtual appearance on the talk show ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9.

RELATED: James Corden’s Bunny Causes More Mayhem In New ‘Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway’ Trailer

Margaret Corden joined in from Buckinghamshire in the U.K. to take part in a special Mother’s Day edition of “Side Effects May Include”.

During the segment, the mother-son pair discussed the side effects of things like celebrating Mother’s Day on different continents and being your mom’s favourite.

RELATED: James Corden Recalls Telling Paparazzi Off When They Were Actually Taking Pics Of Leonardo DiCaprio

Margaret also had a question for actor Max Greenfield.

“What did you get your mom for her last birthday?” she asked.

Greenfield revealed that he bought his mom a five night stay in a five star hotel, giving James some high standards to meet for his mom’s next birthday.

Margaret rounded out the show by sharing a heartfelt message to her son.

“Just to say son, I’m very proud and I love you,” she said, while holding back tears.

Margaret added, “It’s been so lovely to see you and spend time with you.”