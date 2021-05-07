James Corden invited an extra special guest to join him on the latest episode of “The Late Late Show“.
The TV host’s mom made a virtual appearance on the talk show ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9.
Margaret Corden joined in from Buckinghamshire in the U.K. to take part in a special Mother’s Day edition of “Side Effects May Include”.
During the segment, the mother-son pair discussed the side effects of things like celebrating Mother’s Day on different continents and being your mom’s favourite.
Margaret also had a question for actor Max Greenfield.
“What did you get your mom for her last birthday?” she asked.
Greenfield revealed that he bought his mom a five night stay in a five star hotel, giving James some high standards to meet for his mom’s next birthday.
Margaret rounded out the show by sharing a heartfelt message to her son.
“Just to say son, I’m very proud and I love you,” she said, while holding back tears.
Margaret added, “It’s been so lovely to see you and spend time with you.”