Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

David Beckham is stepping behind the camera to help his wife on her latest beauty venture.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Thursday, May 6 to share a behind-the-scenes look at filming on her new Victoria Beckham Beauty campaign.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Might Not Be Able To Afford A Fashion Week Show After Being Hit Hard Financially By The Pandemic

“We are in Miami filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty,” explained the former Spice Girl, while giving her followers a tour of the set.

The camera then turned to David, who appeared to be setting up a shot.

The fashion and beauty mogul told fans that her husband was her “director for the day”.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Questions What To Do With Her ‘Bucket Full’ Of Kids’ Teeth

She added, “He’s good. He’s got my back. The director’s got my back!”

In a later post, Victoria shared the results of the shoot, revealing the new beauty product to be a Matte Bronzing Brick.

RELATED: Beyoncé Told Victoria Beckham The Spice Girls Inspired Her Career

“I’ve been secretly using it for months and I have to say I am obsessed,” wrote the mom of Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and 9-year-old Harper.