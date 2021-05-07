David Beckham is stepping behind the camera to help his wife on her latest beauty venture.
Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Thursday, May 6 to share a behind-the-scenes look at filming on her new Victoria Beckham Beauty campaign.
“We are in Miami filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty,” explained the former Spice Girl, while giving her followers a tour of the set.
The camera then turned to David, who appeared to be setting up a shot.
The fashion and beauty mogul told fans that her husband was her “director for the day”.
She added, “He’s good. He’s got my back. The director’s got my back!”
In a later post, Victoria shared the results of the shoot, revealing the new beauty product to be a Matte Bronzing Brick.
“I’ve been secretly using it for months and I have to say I am obsessed,” wrote the mom of Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and 9-year-old Harper.