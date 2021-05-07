"Spice World": Melanie Brown as Scary Spice, Emma Bunton as Baby Spice, Melanie Chisholm as Sporty Spice, Geri Halliwell as Ginger Spice, Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice,

Should we be getting ready to spice up our life?

According to Victoria Beckham, we need to stop right now.

Earlier this week, the British tabloid The Sun said the Spice Girls were getting ready for a sequel to their 1997 masterpiece, “Spice World”.

“The girls have been talking about how to mark the film’s anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel,” the source told the paper. “They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward.”

Melanie Chisholm, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell in “Spice World”. Photo: Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection/CPImages

But according to Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, that isn’t the case.

“Has somebody got something to tell me?!”, Beckham wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside the detective and laughing emoji.

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) did reunite for a 2019 tour, but Beckham made the choice not to join them. So perhaps she just isn’t in the know about a new movie.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year,” Beckham shared at the time of the tour.