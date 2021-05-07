Several celebrities are sharing their personal experiences about tending to their mental health for Getting Better Together, a new campaign from the Child Mind Institute launched in conjunction with Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day on Friday, May 7.

The new campaign features celebrities such as Emma Stone sharing their own personal stories of overcoming their own struggles with mental health.

Other stars participating in the initiative include Zoe Saldana, Gabourey Sidibe, Billie Lourde, “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk and Tan France, Bebe Rexha, Jazz Jennings, Jordana Brewster and more, each of whom share their own experiences in candid videos.

In a video that debuted on Friday, Stone discusses the array of feelings that young people may be experiencing after a year-plus of being cooped up in their homes and now facing at the prospect of going back out into the world.

“I think I would just remind you that everybody struggles with either a little bit of sadness, or a little bit of worry, or a little bit of fear around the idea of change in general, whether change is staying home or the change is going out into the world,” says the “Cruella” star. “Everybody has some of those feelings inside, whether they’re saying it or not. I just want you to know you’re very normal.”

On Friday, “Good Morning America” focused on the new initiative, sharing clips from some of the celebrity participants.