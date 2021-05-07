Andy Cohen is addressing the “hurt” that he has caused in the past.

The TV host was confronted by a group of former “Real Housewives” stars during the latest episode of “Watch What Happens Live”.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Jokes About The Reason He Doesn’t Like Son Wyatt Wearing Andy Cohen’s Son’s Hand-Me-Downs

Andy Cohen, Jacqueline Laurita, Gretchen Rossi, Taylor Armstrong, Jill Zarin, Adriana de Moura, Phaedra Parks. Photo: Bravo

The group included Taylor Armstrong from “RHOBH”, Gretchen Rossi from “RHOC”, Jill Zarin from “RHONY”, Jacqueline Laurita from “RHONJ”, Phaedra Parks from “RHOA” and Adriana de Moura from “RHOM”.

RELATED: Anderson Cooper Says Andy Cohen’s Son Microwaved His Baby Boy’s Teddy Bear

Rossi looked back on some painful memories while asking Cohen about comments he made regarding her relationship with Slade Smiley.

“I think the thing that hurt me the most, if we’re being quite honest, was all of the girls on the show put out in the press or accused Slade and I of having a fake relationship and that was really hard on me,” she said. “When I saw you go on the Season 8 ‘Uncensored’ episode and make reference to that, that really hurt me because I felt like that was a sacred thing between Slade and I.”

RELATED: Andy Cohen Spills The Tea On Upcoming ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Reunion: ‘Nothing’s Off Limits’

Admitting his error, Cohen replied, “Clearly I was wrong.”

Meanwhile, Zarin asked Cohen why her daughter Ally Shapiro was left out of the recent “Real Housewives Kids” episode of “Watch What Happens Live”.

“We love Ally and Ally was so iconic on the ‘Housewives of New York’ and is so funny on Instagram,” said Cohen. “The truth is, and god bless you for asking, the answer is, we had 13 kids, we didn’t have room. We didn’t have Luann’s kids, there were a lot of people who were left out.”

Asked if he would ever “want your parenting or your son to be exposed on a reality TV show,” Cohen admitted, “100% I would not. Oh my god. I give it up to all of you.”