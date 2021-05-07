Kelly Clarkson is bringing “Home” to wherever we are.

The singer’s sweet and soulful cover of the Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros hit on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” was the perfect way to end the week.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ In Incredible ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

As Mother’s Day edition of Clarkson’s beloved “Kellyoke” segment, she sang, “Oh, home, let me come home/ Home is wherever I’m with you.”

During Friday’s episode of the talk show, Clarkson shouted out all the “mamas of My Band Y’all” and brought them onto the show virtually.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Covers Canadian Tate McRae’s ‘You Broke Me First’

Meet the mamas of My Band Y'all! Can we get in this group chat so we can talk about how much we love them, too?! 🤗 Tune in today as they share more heartwarming (and embarrassing) stories about their talented kids during our #RadMomHour! pic.twitter.com/lv6j6t58EB — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) May 7, 2021

“Home” is off of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros’ 2009 debut album Up.