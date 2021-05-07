Lochlyn Munro’s newest horror flick made the 55-year-old actor nervous to send his daughter off to college.

“I liked the darkness in the film, but the social media aspect is a little scary to me because I have a daughter who is going into college this year,” Munro told ET Canada.

“She will not be living on campus, let’s put it that way,” Munro joked about his conversation with his daughter after reading the full script. “I don’t know, gosh, as a parent you always want to sort of guide your children into things that you know happened, but we all learn as we go, and I don’t want anything that happens in the film to happen, but you just have to let people experience things and deal with it. It’s life, and I can’t hold her hand until she’s 80, but there’s a lot of scary things in that movie that I don’t want my daughter to be a part of.”

“Initiation,” directed by John Berardo, tells the story of how carefree partying can turn deadly serious when a star athlete is found impaled in his dorm during the university’s pledge week. The murder ignites a spree of sinister social media messages, sweeping the students and police into a race against time to uncover the truth behind the school’s dark secrets and the horrifying meaning of a recurring symbol: a single exclamation mark.

While the film stays true to a classic slasher film, gone are the days of a man chasing down a young, pretty girl with a long knife. Munro credits the screenwriters for making this slasher film one that is more relatable to the audience, specifically millennials who were raised with gunman on campus drills since elementary school.

“Sometimes realisms create that extra bit of scariness while watching the film,” Munro said. “I always think about movies like ‘The Exorcist’ because to me the unknown is scary, but this adds another element of tension to the film because this generation does worry about all of that kind of stuff, and now you’re watching it and going, ‘Oh my god, yeah, this might happen to us.’”

Ultimately Munro hopes millennials leave the theatres remembering the dangers of social media and the consequences of hiding behind a keyboard.

“There is an awareness to the film regarding the dangers of social media and how sometimes hiding behind the keyboard gives people a little bit of extra courage that maybe they shouldn’t take advantage of. I think in general be aware of the social media trappings. That’s one thing that I took a lot from because my kids are on their phones 24/7,” Munro said.

“Initiation” will be available in theatres, on demand and on digital May 7.