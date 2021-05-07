Kaley Cuoco has an exciting update for “Big Bang Theory” fans.

The actress, who played Penny in the hit comedy series, has revealed that she’s “definitely” down for getting the cast back together for a reunion show.

“I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show,” said Cuoco in an interview with E! News. “I can’t wait for the ‘Friends’ one, and so I’m definitely open to doing one ourselves as well.”

The final episode of “The Big Bang Theory” aired in May 2019.

“It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped,” she continued. “I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I’m excited to see how everyone flourishes.”

Cuoco is currently starring in “The Flight Attendant”, for which she was nominated for a “Golden Globe”.

She added, “I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely will be down for that. It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long.”

The 35-year-old star also revealed that she’s still very much in touch with her former “BBT” co-stars.

“Johnny [Galecki] and I are very close,” she shared. “We talk multiple times a week. In fact, he literally—as this phone call started—he had just sent me a picture of his baby. He loves sending me baby pictures. I know it’s really cute, we’re really close.”

Cuoco and Galecki previously dated from 2007 to 2009.