“Jeopardy!” ratings are on a dip.

The Wrap recently shared new data, revealing that ever since Anderson Cooper made his guest hosting debut, following Aaron Rodgers, ratings for the beloved game show have continued to decline.

For Cooper’s first episode, viewership fell 7% to a 5.1 rating, the lowest debut for any of the guest hosts. Dr. Oz’s debut only slightly spiked the ratings to 5.2 while Rodgers began his run with a 5.6 and his second week drew a 5.5 rating.

Ken Jennings, who hosted first following the death of “Jeopardy!” icon Alex Trebek, holds the record, drawing in a 6.2 rating in his first week.

Following the news of the drop, executive producer, and recent guest host, Mike Richards chatted with the Wall Street Journal‘s podcast “The Journal” and revealed the permanent host will be announced this summer.

He explained it will “all come down to testing” with Sony execs.

“They’ve been a part of it. They know what’s going on in the studio. They’re watching the feed, the tapings. It’s very extensive. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of, as far as testing in its size and scope,” Richards said.

Buzzy Cohen, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Joe Buck, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, David Faber and LeVar Burton are on the lineup for remaining guest hosts.