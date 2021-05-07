Dave Chappelle is reflecting on his return to stand up.

The comedian and actor joined in on the latest episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast for a candid conversation about “Chappelle’s Show”, which recently returned to Netflix.

Rogan asked the 47-year-old star to talk about what he did during the years after “Chappelle’s Show” stopped airing in 2006 and his return to stand up in 2013.

“I learned a lot,” he said. “It was a humble existence. I had had young children and I was raising my kids. I was living a suburban life. And then every once in a while, I’d get this feeling like, I’m the funniest guy. I gotta get out there. And I would, like, fly to Denver and do a week in Denver or something. … I would perform like I was desperate for it.”

When Chappelle turned 40, he decided “I’m gonna have fun.”

He also explained how the deaths of DMX and Black Rob have motivated him.

“It’s not a midlife crisis,” he continued. “It’s the opposite of that. It’s like, look, I know I don’t get to stay here forever. My time is limited and precious and I don’t take any of these things for granted. I don’t take this money for granted, this platform. And I’m not talking about the fame platform. I’m talking about comedy, this genre. This genre has been so good for me.”