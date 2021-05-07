Michael B. Jordan is opening up about his pal Chadwick Boseman.

In a new preview for “Sunday Today with Willie Geist“, the “Without Remorse” actor, 34, opened up about the loss of Boseman.

Boseman died in August after a secret battle with colon cancer.

“He’s a special person. It’s a tragic loss, you know, for all of us,” he said. “You know, for me, for the community, we’re still dealing with it. I think we’re still processing.”

Jordan continued, “You know, his legacy that he left behind, the impact that he’s made on so many, you know, people around the world, you know, his family, he lives forever.”

Boseman and Jordan co-starred in 2018’s “Black Panther”.

Jordan also opened up about doing his own stunts with Geist, explaining, “Yeah, that’s me, man. I’m a little bit of an adrenaline junkie.”

He added, “The burning cars, like, there’s not too much you can really do to train for that. You know, you still might walk away with a few less eyebrows and eyelashes because it gets pretty hot getting in and out of the car.”

Jordan’s full sit-down with Geist will air Sunday, May 9.