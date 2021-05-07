The end of an era.

After 20 years of hosting E!’s red carpet specials, Giuliana Rancic is stepping down.

“I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes,” the host wrote on Instagram.

“One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!’s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life,” she added.

A number of Rancic’s co-workers and friends celebrated her in the comments including ET’s Cassie DiLaura.

“The best to ever do it!!! You have led the way & inspired so many of us to follow in your footsteps. Can’t wait to cheer you on in your next chapter. Beyond grateful to call you my mentor and friend. Love you!!” DiLaura wrote.

Jason Kennedy said, “A legendary run, thank you for teaching me so much along the way. Nobody did it like you, I’m so proud of you! Love you G.”

Even Rancic’s husband Bill chimed in, saying, “So proud of you my love!!!! You will forever be know as The Queen of the Red Carpet!!!!”

An E! spokesperson said in a statement, “While we will all miss watching Giuliana bring her iconic interview style, infectious humour and keen sense of fashion to E!’s red carpet, we are excited to announce a development deal across NBCUniversal where she will bring her passion projects to life. We look forward to collaborating with Giuliana in the future and we will always be her biggest fans — on and off the carpet.”

Rancic was a part of E! News since 2002, becoming anchor in 2005. In 2015, she did briefly step away as co-anchor before returning in 2018.