Lily James and Sebastian Stan have transformed.

The “Cinderella” star and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” actor are nearly unrecognizable as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Hulu’s limited series.

The synopsis reads, “A comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

Lily James and Sebastian Stan in “Pam & Tommy”. Photo: Hulu

Lily James. Photo: Hulu

Other stars to appear in the show include Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Filming on the limited series started earlier this month.

Anderson and Lee tied the knot after just four days of dating back in 1995. The couple welcomed sons Brandon and Dylan before eventually divorcing in 1998.

“Pam & Tommy” does not have a release date yet.