Theo James will not be returning to “Sandition”, despite the show being renewed for another two seasons.

The actor announced the news in a statement shared on the show’s official Twitter account on Friday, May 7.

#SanditonPBS will return w/ seasons 2 & 3 and continue Charlotte’s journey through life & love. While Sidney Parker will not return, rest assured that an abundance of romance & adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store… 💕 pic.twitter.com/8ioma0RbwF — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) May 7, 2021

“Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to,” he wrote.

“The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.”

“Sanditon” is based on Jane Austen‘s final and unfinished novel.

Rose Williams will reprise her role as Charlotte when the show returns for its second season.

Many fans took to Twitter to share strong reactions following the announcement.

Check out some of the tweets below.

GIRL A RECAST IS IN ORDER THEN…..Sanditon was written by JANE AUSTEN, not Theo James. pic.twitter.com/ZV1kcNnpjM — lacie✨S&B spoiler thread!🌓 (@laceonfilm) May 7, 2021

#theojames obviously don’t give a crap about his fans. Lost all respect #sandition — Melissa (@LotusChic76) May 7, 2021

Me reacting to the news that Sidney/Charlotte’s story in #Sandition will remain dangling on that TV cliff. pic.twitter.com/gZnOvdSnox — Kelly Deeny (@KellyDWriter) May 7, 2021

Sorry Theo… I don't think you realise it, but your statement proves it.👇 It was very selfish and full of EGO. #Sanditon #SanditonIsSaved

Me+myself and I. zoom in.👇 pic.twitter.com/3wnrmjkeSK — KellyWhiteWit (@KellyWhiteWit) May 7, 2021