Michelle Obama is speaking out about the daily fears she faces whenever her children leave the house.

Although the former first lady breathed a “sigh of relief” after Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd last the month, Obama told Gayle King that “there’s still work to be done”.

“We can’t sort of say, ‘Great, that happened, let’s move on,'” said the Becoming author in a preview clip of the CBS “This Morning” interview, which is set to air on Monday, May 10.

“I know that people in the Black community don’t feel that way, because many of us still live in fear as we go to the grocery store or worry about walking our dogs or allowing our children to get a license,” she continued.

Speaking about her worries for daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, she shared, “They’re driving, but every time they get in a car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn’t know everything about them: The fact that they are good students and polite girls, but maybe they’re playing their music a little loud. Maybe somebody sees the back of their head and makes an assumption.”

Obama continued: “I, like so many parents of Black kids … the innocent act of getting a license puts fear in our hearts. So I think we have to talk about it more and we have to ask our fellow citizens to listen a bit more and to believe us and to know that we don’t want to be out there marching.”

Discussing the protests that have been raising awareness around social justice issues across the U.S., the former lawyer, added, “All those Black Lives Matter kids, they’d rather not have to worry about this. They’re taking to the streets because they have to.”

“They’re trying to have people understand that we’re real folks. And the fear that many have of so many of us is irrational and it’s based on a history that is sad and it’s dark, and it’s time for us to move beyond that.”