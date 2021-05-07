Click to share this via email

Katy Perry has unloaded her Beverly Hills Post Office area house for $7.475 million.

Originally purchasing the place for $7.45 million in 2018, according to Dirt, the star put in a number of improvements, meaning she would have taken a hit on the property.

Located at the top of Coldwater Canyon, the neighbourhood is also home to Adele, Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

The 1960s home is spread out over 4,410 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 baths.

The home boasts a swimming pool, brick entry, large open living spaces, yoga room, music room and lots of natural light.

Perry also owns another home in the area that she bought for $18 million in 2017. Plus, she and Orlando Bloom bought a gorgeous six bedroom home in Montecito just after the birth of their first daughter, Daisy, last year.