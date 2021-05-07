The family of Mac Miller (born Malcolm James McCormick) are speaking out against an unauthorized book about the late rapper.

Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller was recently made available for pre-order

On Friday, May 7, Miller’s estate shared a statement denouncing the book and its author.

“It has come to the attention of the family and friends of Mac Miller that a new book called Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller by Paul Cantor has recently been made available for pre-order,” the statement began.

“This book is not authorized or endorsed by Malcolm’s family and has been written by a writer who had no meaningful access to those that were closest to Malcolm—friends, family and collaborators etc.”

The family continued, “In fact, the writer of this book was made aware at the outset of the process of writing this book that the family and friends of Malcolm were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography. Yet he chose to proceed against our polite insistence that he not do disservice to Malcolm’s legacy through writing a book without legitimate primary sources.”

An official book about Miller’s life titled The Book of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller is also due to be released soon.

“We cannot help but feel the timing of it [Most Dope] being made available for pre-order is meant to capitalize on the interest in Donna-Claire Chesman’s recently-announced The Book of Mac with the expectation that people will confuse this book for Donna’s, which does have the support of the estate and includes extensive interviews with the people whom Malcolm held dear,” the statement went on.

The family concluded by asking fans “who wish to support Malcolm and his legacy” to “abstain from purchasing this new book.”

Miller died in September 2018 following an accidental overdose. He was 26.