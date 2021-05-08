Dan Levy is happy to declare that his father and “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Eugene Levy is alive and well.

It all started when a Twitter user with the handle @_steffieweffie_  wrote a sad tweet eulogizing the “SCTV” icon. “Eugene Levy was such a gift. It’s so sad to watch knowing he is no longer here,” she wrote in a tweet that’s since been deleted.

The tweet was met with numerous replies to inform that Eugene Levy is, in fact, very much alive, including one writing, “@danjlevy You may want to sit down for this.”

The tweet eventually caught the attention of Dan, who responded, “News to me.”

The author of the original tweet replied with embarrassment, apologizing to Dan and admitting that “everything has been such a blur the last year.”

Prior to responding to the “Schitt’s Creek” star, the Twitter user explained she had recently just started watching “Schitt’s Creek” and had wrongly recalled seeing news of Eugene Levy’s passing.

The mixup was apparently sorted out when another Twitter user asked, “Are you mixing him up with Fred Willard?” Willard, who passed away last year at age 86, co-starred with Eugene Levy in several Christopher Guest-directed comedies, including “Waiting for Guffman”, “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind”.

