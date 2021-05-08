Dan Levy is happy to declare that his father and “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Eugene Levy is alive and well.

It all started when a Twitter user with the handle @_steffieweffie_ wrote a sad tweet eulogizing the “SCTV” icon. “Eugene Levy was such a gift. It’s so sad to watch knowing he is no longer here,” she wrote in a tweet that’s since been deleted.

The tweet was met with numerous replies to inform that Eugene Levy is, in fact, very much alive, including one writing, “@danjlevy You may want to sit down for this.”

The tweet eventually caught the attention of Dan, who responded, “News to me.”

News to me. — dan levy (@danjlevy) May 8, 2021

The author of the original tweet replied with embarrassment, apologizing to Dan and admitting that “everything has been such a blur the last year.”

I’m sooo sorry! I thought he had passed last year. Everything has been such a blur the last year. I’m happy to know he’s fine. I’m so embarrassed 😞 — Stef (@_steffieweffie_) May 8, 2021

Prior to responding to the “Schitt’s Creek” star, the Twitter user explained she had recently just started watching “Schitt’s Creek” and had wrongly recalled seeing news of Eugene Levy’s passing.

Wait I thought he died last year. Glad I am wrong! — Stef (@_steffieweffie_) May 8, 2021

Sorry all I seriously thought he had passed. I’m glad I am wrong. I was sitting here watching the show super sad. — Stef (@_steffieweffie_) May 8, 2021

I wasn’t tweeting this for a response. I just remembering hearing about the passing of this actor that I thought was Eugene and being super upset. I was seriously watching the show thinking what a fucking gift he is and being so sad thinking he was dead 😭. — Stef (@_steffieweffie_) May 8, 2021

The mixup was apparently sorted out when another Twitter user asked, “Are you mixing him up with Fred Willard?” Willard, who passed away last year at age 86, co-starred with Eugene Levy in several Christopher Guest-directed comedies, including “Waiting for Guffman”, “Best in Show” and “A Mighty Wind”.

That’s who it was! Thank you. I don’t know why I thought it was Eugene. Schitt. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Stef (@_steffieweffie_) May 8, 2021

I’m so sorry I scared people. I feel so bad right now. Twitter is just being Twitter. I can’t blame them for laughing at my mistake. Lol — Stef (@_steffieweffie_) May 8, 2021